Bayern Munich Transfer News: Kane, Nkunku, Aznou, Sesko & More - February 7, 2025
Bayern Munich has heard rumors that Harry Kane may move back to the Premier League. However, they have a list of strikers who could replace him if he does.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Bayern Munich from football publications and websites around the world.
Bayern Munich Transfer News and Rumors
Harry Kane has been tipped to join Arsenal if he leaves Bayern Munich. News of a release clause has been reported. Kane played for Borth London rivals Tottenham but was a boyhood Arsenal fan. - The Daily Mirror
If Harry Kane does leave, Bayern Munich has two players they will try to replace the Englishman. Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko are top of the list of replacements. - Sport Bible
Premier League side Chelsea said Bayern Munich were unwilling to pay the $77.8 million they wanted for forward Christopher Nkunku. Bayern is interested in a summer move, but not at that price. - Fichajes
Bayern Munich could lose one of its young talents, Adam Aznou. His former club, Barcelona, is considering returning him to the Nou Camp. Barca is keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, who is on loan at Real Valladolid, with a future move possible. - Toni Juanmartí
Rival Watch
Arsenal has emerged as a favorite to land Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi. The Germans had links to Serie A, but the Gunners could target the 23-year-old in the summer. - Fichajes
