Bayern Munich Transfer News: Nkunku, Tel, Gyokeres, Kimmich & More - January 30, 2025
Bayern Munich looks set to lose Mathys Tel in January, and several Premier League teams, including Tottenham Hotspur, are interested.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Bayern Munich from football publications and websites around the world.
Bayern Munich Transfer News and Rumors
Bayern Munich is interested in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who Manchester United is also interested in, and is looking for a loan move. The Blues have an asking price of around $72.8 million, with Nkunku said to be interested in returning to Germany. - The Daily Mail
Liverpool has joined the race for Bayern star Joshua Kimmich. Several teams are interested in the versatile German, whose contract expires in June. The most likely outcome is that he will sign a new contract with the Bavarian club. - Caught Offside
Tottenham Hotspur is another team interested in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel. Reports suggest they are in direct talks to sign the young French striker. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in signing him in January. - Florian Plettenberg
Bayern Munich continues to monitor Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Rumors suggest that the Swedish international will leave in the summer, with Bayern likely interested. - One Football
Rival Watch
Bayer Leverkusen has agreed a loan deal for Aston Villa midfielder Emi Buendia. The Argentinian signed a one-year contract extension with the Premier League club before heading out on loan to the Bundesliga Champions. - Bundesliga.com
Serie A side Juventus is reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, a player they have had past interest in. If any transfer were to happen, it would be in the summer. - Football Italia
