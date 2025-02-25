Bayern Munich

Lothar Matthaus Names $40 million Borussia Dortmund Star That Bayern Munich Should Sign

Lothar Matthaus thinks Bayern Munich should sign one Borussia Dortmund star.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Over the years, Bayern Munich have signed several players from Borussia Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels, and more have traded sides.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus thinks that the Bavarians should add another to that collection. Matthaus is thoroughly impressed with Serhou Guirassy and thinks the striker should play for Bayern.

Guirassy, 28, joined Dortmund last summer after an impressive Stuttgart spell. He has scored 23 goals and set up five more since his move. In 91 Bundesliga appearances, the France-born Guinea international has scored 56 goals.

Matthaus thinks Gurassy is Bayern Munich calibre as he told Sky Sports:

I said two years ago that he is a striker for Bayern Munich. His speed, his power and his assertiveness make him strong. For me he is one of the best strikers in Europe. He showed that during his last year in Stuttgart, and now he is showing it in the league and in the Champions League.

Guirassy has shown that he is a top finisher and netted four times in Dortmund's recent 6-0 Bundesliga home win against Union Berlin on February 22. Him potentially acting as a back-up or partnering with sensational Harry Kane could be a fearsome prospect for the rest of the league.

Serhou Guirassy in action for Borussia Dortmund
IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Guirassy, though, has just joined Dortmund and has a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season with the club. He currently has an estimated market value of $40 million according to Transfermarkt. Bayern, however, don't lack in terms of financial firepower.

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Bayern Munich 4-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Full Match Highlights For Bayern's Bundesliga Win

Vincent Kompany Comments on Bayern Munich's Brand Opportunity At The FIFA Club World Cup In The United States

Bayern Munich Chief Gives Honest Verdict On Harry Kane’s $126 Million Price Tag

Vincent Kompany, Thomas Muller, and Max Eberl React After Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga Win

Published |Modified
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

Home/Transfers & Rumors