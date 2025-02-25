Lothar Matthaus Names $40 million Borussia Dortmund Star That Bayern Munich Should Sign
Over the years, Bayern Munich have signed several players from Borussia Dortmund.
Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Mats Hummels, and more have traded sides.
Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus thinks that the Bavarians should add another to that collection. Matthaus is thoroughly impressed with Serhou Guirassy and thinks the striker should play for Bayern.
Guirassy, 28, joined Dortmund last summer after an impressive Stuttgart spell. He has scored 23 goals and set up five more since his move. In 91 Bundesliga appearances, the France-born Guinea international has scored 56 goals.
Matthaus thinks Gurassy is Bayern Munich calibre as he told Sky Sports:
I said two years ago that he is a striker for Bayern Munich. His speed, his power and his assertiveness make him strong. For me he is one of the best strikers in Europe. He showed that during his last year in Stuttgart, and now he is showing it in the league and in the Champions League.
Guirassy has shown that he is a top finisher and netted four times in Dortmund's recent 6-0 Bundesliga home win against Union Berlin on February 22. Him potentially acting as a back-up or partnering with sensational Harry Kane could be a fearsome prospect for the rest of the league.
Guirassy, though, has just joined Dortmund and has a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season with the club. He currently has an estimated market value of $40 million according to Transfermarkt. Bayern, however, don't lack in terms of financial firepower.
