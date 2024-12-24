Amount Revealed Liverpool Could Offer Mohamed Salah To Stay At Anfield
Mohamed Salah's sensational form this season continued with two goals and two assists as Liverpool demolished Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 on Sunday to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League.
The Egyptian is one of the major reasons why Arne Slot's team find themselves at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Despite his influence on the team, however, there still appears to be no breakthrough in negotiations to extend his contract at Anfield.
Salah's current deal expires next summer, meaning in just over six months' time, he could leave on a free transfer.
The 32-year-old will be able to speak to overseas clubs from the start of January, so Reds supporters will be hoping a resolution can be found swiftly to stop the unthinkable happening with their talisman departing at the end of the season.
According to The Mirror (via LFC Transfer Room), the Anfield hierarchy is not expected to go above £400,000 per week with their offer, an increase of £50,000 per week on his current deal.
The outlet claims that Salah will be expecting a rise, so whether this will be enough to get him to put pen to paper remains to be seen.
A few weeks back, Salah spoke to the media, admitting that he was 'more out than in', but reports since have suggested there has at least been an official offer made to him by the club.
They will now be hoping the negotiations can be closed quickly so that off-field matters do not risk impacting his and the team's outstanding season so far.