Arne Slot Reveals Reason Federico Chiesa Did Not Start For Liverpool In 4-0 FA Cup Win Against Accrington Stanley
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has revealed the reason why Federico Chiesa did not start the FA Cup third-round clash against Accrington Stanley at Anfield on Saturday.
READ MORE: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Asks To Leave Napoli Amid Interest From Liverpool, Chelsea & PSG
The Reds ran out 4-0 winners against the League Two outfit thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and the Italian international.
It was Chiesa's first goal for the Reds which he took in fine style, firing past William Crellin in the Accrington goal from 25 yards at the Kop end.
There was a surprise when the teamsheet was released and the 27-year-old was not in Slot's starting XI but the Dutchman revealed (via David Lynch) after the match that Chiesa had missed training over the past two days through illness.
READ MORE: PSG Looking To Sign Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah In The Summer After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Chiesa showed encouraging signs during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch that he can be a real asset in attack for Liverpool as time and time again he found himself in behind the Accrington defence as they tired.
The forward has been the subject of transfer speculation over recent weeks, so it will be very interesting to see whether he is still at Anfield once the window is shut.
There is no doubt, however, that the signs are there that his quality could help the Reds in their search for major honours during the second half of the season.