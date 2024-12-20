Arne Slot Rules Out Two Key Liverpool Players Ahead Of Tottenham Clash
Arne Slot has provided the latest Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds have failed to secure a win in their last two league matches, dropping four points in the process.
Liverpool are still top of the standings with 36 points, two points clear of second-placed Chelsea with a game in hand. Slot made wholesale changes on Wednesday in their 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton as he continues to manage the fitness of his players.
Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are the only players currently sidelined. Both defenders have stepped up their rehabilitation from their respective injuries they picked up against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month.
Konate took a knock to the knee, while Bradley picked up a hamstring complaint. They continue to make progress in their recoveries but Slot says that he cannot be sure when they will return, hence ruling them out of the Tottenham game.
The 46-year-old said: “These are the two that are still ‘in the red’, so they don’t train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don’t train with the team yet.”
When asked to provide a realistic timeline for their returns, the boss replied: “That is, what I’ve said before, quite difficult. We thought, I thought, that [Diogo] Jota would have been back a bit earlier already and sometimes the end stage of rehab takes a bit longer.
“Sometimes they join [training] and then they are like, ‘I’m not completely ready to start yet.’ So, let’s wait and see but we have very good rehab personnel over here and they’ve done some good work already with Alisson [Becker] and a few others.
“The main thing is that if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It’s more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards.
“Until now they have done really well and hopefully with Conor and Ibou the same thing happens.”
Spurs, meanwhile could be without nine players for the huge encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
