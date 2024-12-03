Arne Slot Aims Sly Manchester City Dig With Mohamed Salah 115 Charges 'Joke'
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot joked that Mohamed Salah could have played his final game against Manchester City following the ongoing Financial Fair Play hearing. The Reds secured a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday in the Premier League to strengthen their lead at the top of the table.
After the game, Salah, whose contract expires in the summer hinted that he could have faced Man City for the final time at Anfield. The 32-year-old said when asked about his future: "Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it. The atmosphere was incredible so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and will see what will happen."
Manchester City would be relegated if they are found guilty of their 115 alleged breaches by the Premier League. The defending champions have so far denied all wrongdoing but, if found guilty, they could face a severe punishment.
When asked about Mohamed Salah's future at the club, Arne Slot said at his pre-match conference ahead of the Newcastle United clash on Wednesday: "Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations so expects them not to be in the Premier League next season! I do expect them to be in the Premier League.
"The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place for me to talk about Mo's contract. Maybe I've said already too much about the joke I've just made. So that will probably get the headlines. But it was a joke, I repeat, it was a joke!"
Salah has banged in 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 20 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. Slot concluded: "Is there a danger that we rely too much on him? A bit, but only for the fact, because he is always a human being and it happened to him last season, he can get an injury as well.
"Since Federico Chiesa has had a difficult start at the club because of injuries, we don't really have a replacement for Mo.
"The good thing is that Harvey Elliott is getting fitter and fitter again and he has played this position many times as well. I'm not afraid that Mo's numbers will drop at all, but it when it comes to an injury for him, we are in a better position on the left wing than the right.
"But another good thing is Federico is also training with us again, he is getting back and Harvey is getting back. The best thing that can happen for us is that Mo stays fit and keeps producing these numbers."
