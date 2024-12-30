Chelsea Lose Ground On Liverpool In Title Race After Defeat At Ipswich Town
Chelsea's title hopes suffered a huge blow on Monday when they lost 2-0 to Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
The Tractor Boys took the lead in the 12th minute when Liam Delap scored from the penalty spot after the striker had been brought down by Filip Jorgensen.
Chelsea thought they had equalised in the 24th minute when Joao Felix finished from close range from Cole Palmer's cross, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.
Kieran McKenna's team doubled their lead eight minutes after half-time when Omari Hutchinson took Delap's pass in his stride and fired low past Jorgensen.
The result leaves Chelsea in fourth place and 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who won 5-0 at West Ham on Sunday and who also have a game in hand against Everton.
After back-to-back defeats, Enzo Maresca will be hoping that his team can get back to winning ways on Saturday when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.