Comparing Liverpool's Upcoming Fixtures To Premier League Title Rivals Arsenal After Brentford Win
Liverpool have moved six points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table following a remarkable 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds looked set for a third straight game without a win in 2025 following draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, but substitute Darwin Nunez scored twice in stoppage time and extended their lead at the league summit as the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa.
Nunez turned home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cut-back in the 91st minute and then completed his double two minutes later after fellow substitute Harvey Elliott set him up.
After the game, Arne Slot said: "Of course, I had doubts about that because before we scored the two goals it felt as if I was looking at the same game again and again and again and in the same pattern.
"I said it already a few times in other interviews that against [Manchester] United everybody was focused on the [Harry] Maguire chance but [in] the seven minutes before we had three open chances.
"So many times in recent weeks – against Tottenham as well – we missed a lot of chances, against [Nottingham] Forest we missed a lot.
"So, it would have been a bit surprising if I felt, 'OK, after all these chances missed today, we will probably score in the last five minutes.' But the players proved me wrong again.
He added: "[A reporter] asked me similar things before the game about Darwin and I didn't agree then that he's not having a good season. I think he's having a good season, where he scores goals, he works very hard for the team, he assists.
"But he's in competition with a lot of good players, so that's why he's not every single game on the pitch. But I'm very happy with him – not only because he scored today two goals but that, of course, helps – but I'm very happy with the other performances he put in for us as well."
Liverpool's next six league games: Ipswich Town (H), Bournemouth (A), Wolves (H), Manchester City (A), Newcastle United (H), Southampton (H)
Arsenal's next six league games: Wolves (A), Manchester City (H), Leicester City (A), West Ham United (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Manchester United (A)
