Comparing Liverpool's Upcoming Fixtures To Premier League Title Rivals Arsenal After Nottingham Forest Draw
Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table has been reduced to just four points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.
READ MORE: Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Newcastle Battling For French Defender In La Liga
The Reds found themselves behind following an eighth-minute Chris Wood strike but Diogo Jota emerged from the bench to equalise against Nottingham Forest. It felt like two points were dropped for Liverpool after they had spurned several chances and failed to score the match-winner.
Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels made six saves to ensure Nuno Espírito Santo's would hold their top-of-the-league opposition to a draw at the City Ground.
Speaking after the game, captain Virgil van Dijk felt Liverpool should have won to extend their lead at the top of the table. The 33-year-old said: "Yeah, it should have been, especially based on the second-half performance.
READ MORE: Liverpool And Napoli Target Serie A Defender To Bolster Their Title Run
"I think we created many chances, especially against a team that don’t concede many chances. But it’s football – should have been, could have been, it doesn’t work like that.
"They worked their socks off as well and that’s what they have been doing, so big credit to them too. But looking at my own team, I think we should have done better with finishing our opportunities.
"In the first half it shouldn’t be the case and I don’t think it was that much the case, that’s why I said we didn’t give chances away. Obviously we were 1-0 down and that’s the disappointing part, but apart from that we did outstanding.
READ MORE: Fee Revealed It Might Take For Real Madrid To Sign Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
"We always made sure our defence was in order and they couldn’t get into their strengths. Obviously at times they might come into a position they want to be, but it’s all about sprinting back and defending together.
"And I think that’s what we did. We tried everything we had, the only thing that was missing was the final finish to kill off the game."
Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon as they look to secure their first league win this year.
Liverpool's next six league games: Brentford (A), Ipswich Town (H), Bournemouth (A), Wolves (H), Manchester City (A), Newcastle United (H)
Arsenal's next six league games: Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A), Manchester City (H), Leicester City (A), West Ham United (H), Nottingham Forest (A)
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Done For June, Possibility For January' - Journalist On Real Madrid Links