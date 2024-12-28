Fabrizio Romano Confirms Liverpool Are Still In Talks With Trent Alexander-Arnold & Nothing Agreed With Real Madrid
Fabrizio Romano has dismissed rumours that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has told the Anfield hierarchy he will be leaving for Real Madrid next summer.
A report from Marca on Friday had Reds fans concerned, claiming a contract renewal at the Merseyside club 'was impossible' and that the 26-year-old had informed Liverpool of his intent to depart at the end of the season.
As the end of his current deal has grown closer, speculation has persisted that the defender was seduced by the idea of moving to the Spanish capital to play alongside England teammate Jude Bellingham.
Despite the rumours that he was keen on a move, reports have also suggested that his representatives have remained in discussions with chiefs at Liverpool over a new contract at the club.
Romano has now moved to shut down the claims by the Spanish outlet, however, and to give supporters some hope that the generational talent will not depart when the season ends.
The well-known transfer specialist confirmed the interest of Los Blancos on his YouTube channel but stated that nothing has been agreed with them or communicated to Liverpool, who remain in talks with the player.
Arne Slot's team face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday as they try to maintain the gap at the top of the table with a victory at the London Stadium.
The Dutchman will be keen to ensure that growing off-the-field noise does not start to impact the fantastic start the team has made under him since he replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer.