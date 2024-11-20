Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Delivers Surprise Verdict On Liverpool's Signing Of Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili
Former Premier League winner Mark Schwarzer has delivered his verdict on Liverpool’s signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgia international will remain in Spain for the rest of the season and move to Anfield ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Mamardashvili is regarded as one of the emerging talents in Spain following his outstanding performances for Valencia. He has racked up 11 league appearances for struggling Valencia so far this campaign, keeping three clean sheets in the process.
The 24-year-old is the club's no.1 shot-stopper, however, he will have to compete with Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher to become the undisputed number one at Anfield when joins Liverpool next summer.
Alisson is currently Arne Slot's first-choice goalkeeper while Kelleher is serving as the Brazilian’s deputy, though he has disclosed that he is open to leaving the club and becoming a number one elsewhere.
The 25-year-old has made eight appearances and kept four cleans for the Reds this season since replacing the injured Alisson. Despite his heroics, Slot has already confirmed that Kelleher will drop back to the bench as soon as Alisson is back fit.
Czechia international Vitezslav Jaros is currently the third-choice goalkeeper following a successful half-season on loan at Sturm Graz and the departure of free-agent Adrian at Anfield.
According to former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, he was surprised by Liverpool's signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili despite impressing during Euro 2024.
“The thing about that is, and we talked about it at the Euros as well, his strong point isn’t playing with the ball at his feet, Mamardashvili,” Schwarzer said on the Optus Sport Football Podcast. “He’s okay, but he is not the goalkeeper.
“That’s why I was a little bit surprised by Liverpool signing him. Not in terms of, I think he is a top-class goalkeeper, I loved him at the Euros, I thought he was brilliant.
“I just don’t know whether he is the type of goalkeeper that Liverpool would want. I don’t understand it because I don’t think he is the blueprint of goalkeeper that they would have, like Alisson or even Kelleher with the ball at his feet, because they are very, very good.”