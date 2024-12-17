Former Liverpool Forward Jermaine Pennant Talks Up Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or Chances
Mohamed Salah is one of Liverpool's all-time greatest players following his remarkable goalscoring exploits since joining the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. He has banged in 227 goals and registered 101 assists in 372 games for the club across all competitions.
READ MORE: Liverpool Told To Sign In Form Premier League Star As Darwin Nunez's Replacement
In the Premier League, the 32-year-old has racked up 278 appearances, netted 170 times, and provided 78 assists for Liverpool, helping the Reds clinch their 19th league title in the 2019/20 season.
The forward has won eight trophies during his time at Anfield including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World, and Emirates FA Cup. He remains a key figure to Arne Slot's side as they continue to impress so far this season.
READ MORE:Big Hint That Four Liverpool Youngsters Could Be Involved In Southampton EFL Clash
Salah, who is currently Liverpool's top goal scorer has 16 goals and 13 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. Despite his future still up in the air, the Egypt international has consistently churned out impressive performances for the league leaders.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of Casino Apps, Jermaine Pennant claims that Salah is a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or next year as he is currently the most in-form player in Europe.
Pennant said: "100%. If you look around the world in world football, in Europe, who is there that's making these headlines, making these numbers at the moment? By the time you turn on and watch Liverpool or hear Liverpool, it's either Mo Salah scored or Mo Salah's assist.
READ MORE: Date Revealed When Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Will Sign Contract Extension
"So if he continues putting up these numbers, then he's got to be in the question to be a contender for the Ballon d'Or. I think the only thing that may stop is if Liverpool do not win a major trophy. And some of the teams that do have got some good players in there as well.
"So I think for me, all it's going to take is for Liverpool to win a major trophy. And Mo literally continues to give the ball and all right now it will go to Mo Salah so if he continues the way he's playing the way Liverpool are playing then at the moment he's head start he's number one."
Salah, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current season is close to ending speculation over his Liverpool future by signing a new deal.
READ MORE: Liverpool Stance On Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil van Dijk Contracts Revealed In Positive Update