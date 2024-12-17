Liverpool FC ON SI

Former Liverpool Forward Jermaine Pennant Talks Up Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or Chances

Salah has been in a sensational form for Liverpool this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions

Joseph Agbobli

Mohamed Salah (11) of Liverpool FC celebrates scoring his team s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah (11) of Liverpool FC celebrates scoring his team s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024 25 League Phase match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Sergio Ros

Mohamed Salah is one of Liverpool's all-time greatest players following his remarkable goalscoring exploits since joining the club from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. He has banged in 227 goals and registered 101 assists in 372 games for the club across all competitions.

In the Premier League, the 32-year-old has racked up 278 appearances, netted 170 times, and provided 78 assists for Liverpool, helping the Reds clinch their 19th league title in the 2019/20 season.

Premier League Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool s third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United
Premier League Mohamed Salah celebrates Liverpool s third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United / IMAGO / NurPhoto

The forward has won eight trophies during his time at Anfield including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World, and Emirates FA Cup. He remains a key figure to Arne Slot's side as they continue to impress so far this season.

Salah, who is currently Liverpool's top goal scorer has 16 goals and 13 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. Despite his future still up in the air, the Egypt international has consistently churned out impressive performances for the league leaders.

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of Casino Apps, Jermaine Pennant claims that Salah is a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or next year as he is currently the most in-form player in Europe.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / News Images

Pennant said: "100%. If you look around the world in world football, in Europe, who is there that's making these headlines, making these numbers at the moment?  By the time you turn on and watch Liverpool or hear Liverpool, it's either Mo Salah scored or Mo Salah's assist.

"So if he continues putting up these numbers, then he's got to be in the question to be a contender for the Ballon d'Or. I think the only thing that may stop is if Liverpool do not win a major trophy. And some of the teams that do have got some good players in there as well.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool - St James Park - Wednesday 4th December 2024 - Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is seen at full time
Newcastle United vs Liverpool - St James Park - Wednesday 4th December 2024 - Mohamed Salah of Liverpool is seen at full time / IMAGO / Colorsport

"So I think for me, all it's going to take is for Liverpool to win a major trophy. And Mo literally continues to give the ball and all right now it will go to Mo Salah so if he continues the way he's playing the way Liverpool are playing then at the moment he's head start he's number one."

Salah, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current season is close to ending speculation over his Liverpool future by signing a new deal. 

