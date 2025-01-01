Jamie Carragher Slams Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold After Real Madrid's First Bid Rejected
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at Trent Alexander-Arnold and his representatives for trying to "cover themselves" following an increase in speculation about the defender's potential move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Alexander-Arnold can now sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs as he enters the final six months of his current contract. He has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid in recent times as a replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal.
Liverpool have offered the right-back a new contract but there is still no breakthrough in negotiations. On Tuesday, Real Madrid's interest in the Alexander-Arnold's services was confirmed when they made an offer to sign him in January.
However, that approach was rejected by the Reds who have no interest in losing the player while fighting for the Premier League title.
Speaking to Sky Sports in December, Alexander-Arnold said: "I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public - and this one won't be either."
Carragher has slammed Alexander-Arnold, claiming his camp was aware that Madrid would bid for the full-back. The former Liverpool defender was left disappointed especially with a clash against arch-rivals Manchester United coming up for the Reds on Sunday.
"The most important thing for LFC in 2025 is winning the Premier League. No one's contract or future should come in the way of that!" he posted on X.
"I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid and also would’ve known LFC would turn it down.
"It’s to try & cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up [against Manchester United]."
Alexander-Arnold is one of three key players including Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk whose contracts expire in the summer. The England international has racked up 23 appearances, scored once, and provided five assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season.
Liverpool are top of the Premier League table after 18 games played, boasting an eight-point lead over second-placed Nottingham Forest with a game in hand.
