Jurgen Klopp Breaks Silence On Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold Contract Situations At Liverpool
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three players are out of contract at the end of the season and have yet to agree on new deals.
The Reds rejected an approach from Real Madrid to buy Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window as he enters the last six months of his contract. The 26-year-old continues to remain tight-lipped on his future at Anfield.
Madrid are desperate to sign a new right-back this month, with first-choice option Dani Carvajal ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury.
Jurgen Klopp, speaking at the unveiling of his new role - global head of soccer at Red Bull is hoping Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold all extend their contracts.
The former Reds boss said: "He (Salah) is the biggest striker Liverpool had in modern times. Fantastic player, fantastic human being, outstanding athlete, best ambassador (Egypt) could have. Fantastic really in very much all departments. So I hope he will stay at Liverpool.
"From my point of view I would love all three of them to extend their contracts, but I don't know. They didn't tell me."
The German added: "Oh, yeah - Virgil, I'm pretty sure he would love to have now five more years at Liverpool and then between 41 and 44 for New York Red Bulls because he probably underestimates US football. But open arms, no problem.
"Mo, yes, would love to - I don't think we have a chance to pay him to be honest.
"And then Trent, yeah, and he could finally learn defending, eh? I can't believe that you all discuss this still, it's so poor and I'm really happy I'm not part of that.
"I watched the press conference when he (Klopp's successor Arne Slot) had to talk about it, and you think 'oh my God, they still don't understand it'!
"And yes he didn't play well against Manchester United (the 2-2 draw at Anfield on January 5), but if you would make such a fuss of him when he plays well, like you make a fuss of it when he doesn't play well, that would be really a cool planet."
