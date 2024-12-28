Liverpool Fans Call For Trent Alexander-Arnold To Be Dropped After Real Madrid Decision
Trent Alexander-Arnold's future continues to make the headlines with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. The Liverpool vice-captain can talk to overseas clubs about potential free transfers from the start of January.
The 26-year-old, who joined the club at the age of six came through the ranks at Anfield and has enjoyed huge success, however, he has been left to decide on his long-term future at the club.
Alexander-Arnold is one of three key players including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk whose contracts expire this summer. Arne Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference ahead of the West Ham United clash that the Reds are in ‘constant’ dialogue with the trio over new deals.
Slot said: “It’s clear that from 1 January, maybe for you guys, things change a lot but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens.
“As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy.
“In general, I don’t talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise I was the one to announce that one of them has extended. Keep asking, that’s your job but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.”
Alexander-Arnold has played a key role in helping Liverpool storm into an impressive start under Arne Slot this season on all fronts. The Reds currently sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League League phase and have also reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Reports emerged on Friday night that the England right-back informed Liverpool that he wants to leave the club to join Real Madrid. The defending La Liga champions are prepared to discuss terms when the transfer window opens, however, he is likely to leave on a free transfer in the summer because Liverpool are unwilling to sell him next month.
A poll was conducted by LFC Transfer Room on X regarding Alexander-Arnold's role in the team amid growing speculation linking him to Real Madrid. The poll asked fans whether Alexander-Arnold should continue starting at right-back or if the club should begin using Conor Bradley instead.
The result shows that 62% of the fans want Bradley to start ahead of Alexander-Arnold when the Northern Ireland international returns from injury while 38% believe that Alexander-Arnold should keep his place in Arne Slot's starting XI.
Bradley has been sidelined since picking up an injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield in late November and has missed the Reds' last seven matches across all competitions. The right-back is yet to resume full training as he works his way back to fitness.
