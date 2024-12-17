Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah's Picks For FIFA Best Awards Revealed
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has been named the Best FIFA Men’s Player for the calendar year from 21 August 2023 to 10 August 2024.
The 24-year-old had a brilliant season for Los Blancos, helping them to La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup triumphs.
The Brazilian led the voting with 48 points, with Manchester City's Rodri in second with 43 points and England international Jude Bellingham in third with 37.
A panel of experts chose the original 11-player shortlist, which also included Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.
From the shortlist, votes were then cast by men's national team coaches, national team captains, journalists and fans, who all had the opportunity to pick their top three in order.
As men's national team captain for Egypt, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah voted as follows:
1 - Vinicius Jr
2 - Rodri
3 - Dani Carvajal
Could Salah himself be one of the nominees for next year's award? It seems likely with the forward in fantastic form and Liverpool firing on all cylinders domestically and in Europe.