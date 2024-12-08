Liverpool Officially Offer Contracts To Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool have made opening contract offers to Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, according to trusted journalist David Ornstein.
These extensions to their current deals have been anticipated for quite some time, although some had become doubtful in recent weeks, with no news emerging from a confirmed source.
But finally, we do have some information on the situation which suggests the Reds are intent on keeping the three crucial players who have all enjoyed Premier League and Champions League glory during their time at Anfield.
On the platform X on Sunday evening, Ornstein wrote: "Liverpool make opening contract offer to Mohamed Salah. Does not mean agreement done or close (any outcome expected to take time) but Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold have all now received proposals + talks with LFC ongoing"
This is hopeful news regarding the contract dilemma, however, the trio will be expected to take some time to consider the offers made to them, so it is unlikely we will receive confirmation of their decisions straight away.
Ornstein also said about how their is a growing belief at the club that both Salah and Van Dijk will stay beyond this season. Alexander-Arnold was not included in this statement.
It is certainly one to watch closely following the cancellation of the Merseyside derby over the weekend as a result of Storm Darragh.
