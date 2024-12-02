Liverpool Next Six Premier League Fixtures Compared To Manchester City, Arsenal And Chelsea
Liverpool continued their winning streak on Sunday as they saw off Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League to move nine points clear at the summit of the table and 11 points adrift of Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield.
The Reds have now amassed 34 points from their first 13 top-flight matches of the season while Man City's struggles continue this term after failing to secure a single win in their last seven matches across all competitions - losing six and drawing one.
Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Arne Slot's side during a blistering opening 20 minutes. Mohamed Salah netted Liverpool's second with a 78th-minute penalty, securing the maximum points for the home side as they pulled further ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea, who sit joint-second in the table.
After the game, Arne Slot said at his post-match press conference: "I think if you want to win anything, and that's what I just said, it's not about what you are able to do, but it's more about the consistency. Only a few teams maybe have won from City or from Real Madrid once in a while, but it's not about winning once or twice against them. If you want to win anything, it's all about consistency.
"These teams – like Madrid, like City, but I saw Arsenal yesterday and I saw Chelsea today – they are all capable of getting the same winning streak as we have, so let's not get carried away by one or two wins.
"It's all about consistency until the end of the season, keeping the players fit, keeping them playing with this much energy. And like you probably saw today, I only had five defenders available.
"So to win something in the end, there's such a long way to go and so many challenges to take. But it's good that we are capable of winning against these teams in our own style."
Liverpool pair Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate will be out for “a few weeks” due to injuries while Diogo Jota remains sidelined following an injury he picked against Chelsea back in October. Alisson Becker and summer signing Federico Chiesa have all returned to training and Slot would hope they will be available for selection soon in the forthcoming games this month.
Liverpool's next six league games: Newcastle United (A), Everton (A), Fulham (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Leicester City (H), West Ham United (A)
Recommended
Pep Guardiola Responds To 'Sacked In The Morning' Chants As Liverpool Beat Manchester City In Premier League
Arne Slot Confirms Two Key Liverpool Players Will Be Out For “A Few Weeks” After Missing Manchester City Win
Liverpool VS Manchester City | Premier League | Player Ratings