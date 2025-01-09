Liverpool, PSG & Chelsea To Battle In Transfer Saga For Kvaratskhelia Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Uncertainty
Liverpool signed Georgian goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, as the future replacement for Alisson Becker during the Summer transfer window. The Georgian has remained on loan at his previous club, Valencia, during this season and is set to join the Reds this Summer. Will Richard Hughes, Liverpool's current Sporting Director, go back to the Georgian well for the replacement for Mohamed Salah also?
Earlier today, David Ornstein reported that Liverpool were monitoring the situation on the 23-year-old, and while the Reds are not specifically looking for his profile at this time, they would make a move if a market opportunity arose.
Arne Slot has his pick of the bunch with his left-wing position, the more predominant side of Kvaratskhelia, with the likes of both Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on pace to have thirty goal contribution seasons each, but this, seems like a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian does not renew his contract with Liverpool, which runs out at the end of the season.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has, in the last few years in Serie A, been eerily similar to the output of Mohamed Salah before Liverpool moved for the then 25-year-old, with mutliple seasons of twenty-plus goal contributions and output allowing for a mountain of data to be gathered on the young Napolitano.
The 23-year-old Georgian has forty-seven goal contributions in eighty-four games in Serie A in his career. But Liverpool will not be alone in the pursuit of the winger, with both PSG and Chelsea lurking ready to pounce on the forward.
Napoli will be looking for a fee in the region of £67million to part ways with the winger, and are also reportedly interested in our very own Serie A signing, Federico Chiesa. How Liverpool use this information to their advantage in any prospective deal, however, remains to be seen.
Paul Joyce has also confirmed the news, however, noting that no contact has been made yet for the Georgian international.
Liverpool are monitoring the situation of the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and may decide to act if the Georgia star looks to leave this month. No contact has been made at present.- Paul Joyce