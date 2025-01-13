Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer To Real Madrid Still ‘Alive’ In January Transfer Window
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid five goals to two in the Supercopa de España played in the King Abdullah Sport City stadium in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
In the match Barcelona dominated, it was apparent that Madrid's squad lacked the quality or depth to compete with their rivals. This season, the aggregate score of their two encounters is minus seven for Los Blancos.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano Provides Fresh Update On Liverpool's Pursuit Of Napoli Talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
A previous report indicated that Real Madrid would give Liverpool time to consider Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation after their January approaches were rejected.
However, the Spanish publication MARCA recently reported that the option to buy Alexander-Arnold for Madrid was still ‘alive’ after their Supercopa failure.
The article stated Manager Carlo Ancelotti will talk with club president Florentino Pérez and CEO José Ángel Sánchez to analyze the situation and the measures that need to be taken after the heavy loss to Barcelona.
READ MORE: Arne Slot's Pre Match Nottingham Forest Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know
Whether Liverpool can sign Alexander-Arnold to a new contract remains to be seen. If the Merseyside club cannot, they risk losing their local-born right-back to Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.
With Lucas Vázquez not receiving many plaudits for filling in for the long-term injured Dani Carvajal, Madrid could try and tempt Liverpool to part ways in January with another bid rather than lose him for nothing.