Liverpool Ready To Sell Trent Alexander-Arnold In January Amid Real Madrid Interest
Liverpool have revealed their transfer stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from Real Madrid in the January transfer window. The Reds have already rejected a bid from the La Liga giants for Alexander-Arnold, whose future at Anfield is still unresolved.
The 26-year-old remains out of contract at the end of the current season and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. Liverpool offered him a new contract but there is no breakthrough in negotiations.
Alexander-Arnold was the subject of criticism from supporters following his underwhelming performance against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the Reds failed to further extend their lead at the top of the table.
Coming up against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, the right-back endured a difficult afternoon at Anfield before being replaced by Conor Bradley late on. Roy Keane hit out at Alexander-Arnold, claiming his performance against the Red Devils will lead to a Tranmere move.
The Manchester United legend told Sky Sports: “We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward but Trent’s defending today, my goodness. It’s like schoolboy stuff. There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid, but the way he’s defending he’ll be going to Tranmere Rovers after this. Got to do better.”
Real Madrid are keen on signing Alexander-Arnold this transfer window and are willing to offer between €20m and €25m to Liverpool for Liverpool's vice-captain.
According to reports Liverpool have no interest in selling him this month, however, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds have changed their stance and are now willing to let Alexander-Arnold leave this winter transfer window.
The report claims that the possibility of generating income from his sale in winter, instead of losing him for nothing in the summer, seems to have weighed more on the decision of Liverpool's management. It is believed that the Englishman's arrival in Madrid could be confirmed in the coming days.
Alexander-Arnold has been ever-present for Arne Slot's Liverpool this season, racking up 24 appearances, scoring one goal, and registering five assists across all competitions. The Reds are top of the league and Champions League tables and have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.
