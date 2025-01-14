Liverpool Turn Down £70m Bid For Darwin Nunez From Saudi Pro League Side Al-Hilal
With the January transfer window in full swing, speculation surrounding Darwin Nunez's future continues to intensify. The Liverpool forward has endured a difficult time on Merseyside following his transfer from Benfica in the summer of 2022.
READ MORE: Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Nottingham Forest
This season, the spotlight has been on Nunez who has scored just four goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. The 25-year-old has failed to cement a starting berth under Arne Slot with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz preferred ahead of him.
Slot has already come out to defend Nunez by highlighting his all-round impact in the midst of his goal struggles. The Dutchman said "For me, he has impact.
"If you only look at goals, he hasn't scored the amount of goals that he wants to score, or we want a number nine to score, but he does have impact in his work-rate. He's part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot.
READ MORE: Liverpool 25/26 Adidas First Team Home Kit Leaked Online | Early Sneak Peek At The New Design
"Of course, as a number nine you want to score more goals and that's definitely what he wants as well. But I'm not only judging Mohamed Salah on his goals and Darwin on his goals - I also judge them on their work-rate and what they bring to the team.
"The fans support him so much that maybe he wants it too much."
At the beginning of January, it was reported that AC Milan were preparing an offer for the out-of-favour Liverpool striker, however in recent weeks, the Uruguay international has been attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.
READ MORE: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer To Real Madrid Still ‘Alive’ In January Transfer Window
According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool rejected a verbal offer in the region of £70million for Darwin from Al-Hilal. The report claims the Reds value their striker at closer to the £85million mark.
It is believed that Slot's side will deal at £75million and the club are bullish about getting such a fee with the CEO of Football Michael Edwards stepping in to handle negotiations.
Al-Hilal, currently managed by former Benfica boss Jorge Jesus, are in the market for a replacement for Brazil international Neymar who has been linked with a move to Inter Miami while Al-Nassr are also looking to strengthen their attack once Anderson Talisca returns to Turkey.
READ MORE:New Date Confirmed For Merseyside Derby Premier League Clash Between Everton And Liverpool