Liverpool Want to Keep Mohamed Salah and Player Is Keen on Staying at Anfield
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah sees his long-term future up in the air as he has less than a year remaining on his contract which expires next summer.
The 32-year-old, who is leaving no stone unturned would be eligible to open talks with foreign clubs as soon as January.
Signed from Serie A side Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has scored 221 goals and provided 99 assists in 366 appearances for the club - leaving him fifth in the Anfield all-time standings.
During his time at Anfield so far, the Egypt international has helped the Reds win several titles including their first-ever Premier League crown, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, and the FA Cup.
Liverpool are believed to be keen on extending Salah's contract while the forward also wants to continue his career with the Reds.
Providing the latest transfer update on Salah and Liverpool, The Athletic's James Pearce said: "Liverpool want to keep Salah and the player is keen on staying put.
'It comes down to whether both parties can agree a compromise in terms of the basic salary, the bonus structure and the length of the contract.
"I wrote after his match-winning contribution against Aston Villa last weekend that I thought a two-year extension on similar terms to his current contract would make sense. That would take him up to his 35th birthday in 2027.
"Physically, Salah is a machine and his output is remarkable, but if he wanted a significant pay rise or longer than an extra two years, then that’s a real dilemma. He can’t defy Father Time forever."
"If money is the overriding factor, he will go to a club in the Saudi Pro League next summer because nobody can match the wages on offer there.
"But if he wants to keep breaking records at the highest level in Europe, his options seem pretty limited. Who else would pay him close to £350,000 ($450,000) per week plus bonuses? Maybe Paris Saint-Germain, but would he want to go there? I have my doubts.
"Signing a replacement for Salah would be more costly than giving him a two-year extension. At some point, Liverpool will need to sign his successor and I can’t see them doing that while he’s still there."