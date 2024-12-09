Reliable Journalist Provides Massive Update on Virgil van Dijk & Mohamed Salah's Contract Situation
Over the last 24 hours, we have had so much news surrounding Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract situation.
Firstly, the Sunday Mirror claimed that Salah had agreed a new two-year contract with the Reds after both his camp and the club came to a compromise.
However, the Athletic's David Ornstein reported that no deals have been agreed yet but that the Reds have now offered the trio their opening contract offers.
Now, speaking on Sky Sports News, via LFC Transfer Room on X, Melissa Reddy has claimed that talks remain ongoing with Mo Salah and van Dijk for a contract extension at Liverpool, with it being positive and respectful.
She continued by saying the feeling and sense she gets from Virgil and Salah is that they have no intention of speaking to overseas clubs in January.
Reddy also claimed that the 'anticipation' is that both Van Dijk and Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool next season.
If Liverpool can get Salah and Virgil over the line before the end of the year then that will be massively beneficial. It would mean that the players and fans can focus on going for the Premier League and Champions League without it hanging over their heads.
The final piece of the puzzle seems to be Alexander-Arnold, however, if Mo and Virgil agree new deals then it lets Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards fully focus on resigning Trent and making him the future of the club.
Time will only tell, but one thing is for sure, news is starting to get leaked to the more credible journalist, meaning things are very close to a final resolution.