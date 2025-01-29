In Form Liverpool Star Reveals He Had A Premier League Move Lined Up Years Before His Switch To Merseyside
The Dutch winger moved from PSV Eindhoven to Anfield for a reported £45million in the January of the 2022/23 season after an impressive World Cup for the Netherlands with eventual Liverpool teammate and captain Virgil van Dijk.
Cody Gakpo had scored thirteen goals and recorded seventeen assists in just 24 games in the first half of the 2022/23 season and had multiple links to Premier League clubs, including Liverpool arch-rivals Manchester United.
Gakpo had revealed in March 2023 that he had spoken to Man Utd manager Erik Ten Hag about a possible move to Manchester and was quoted saying: "I think it was the summer before that I was in contact with the club and spoke to the manager as well, but it didn't go through."
In a recent article written by Cody Gakpo himself in The Players' Tribune, he revealed there was reported interest from the Premier League for the Dutchman around the 2020/2021 season.
He recalled a meeting with his church pastor back in Holland, who revealed to Gakpo that God said he would sign for Liverpool, "before any big clubs came knocking on my door."
Gakpo apparently 'laughed it off' with his brewing move to Manchester United on his mind, he didn't seem to believe he would end up at Anfield.
However, United had instead decided to move for Antony from rivals Ajax, ruling out a move to the Red Devils and leaving just Leeds and Southampton as his only Premier League options at the time.
Before a game for PSV, Gakpo tells a story where he said "if I score only one time, I’ll go to Southampton…. If I score two times, I’ll go to Leeds…. If I score three times, I’ll stay."
Cody Gakpo scored twice and 'was involved' in a third goal before being substituted, but it ended up being awared as an own goal.
The winger had decided on his move to Leeds and made peace with it. Gakpo was set to be lining up in the white of Leeds United at Elland Road.
After the game it was revealed the third goal was awarded to Cody Gakpo, so, after preparing himself for his move to Leeds, he was forced to go back on his decision and stay in Eindhoven, and would remain a PSV player for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
After being knocked out by Argentina in Lusail Cody Gakpo took a short vacation to Dubai before needing to return to club football.
Suddenly, his brother received a call from Cody Gakpo's agents who revealed that a Premier League club was in talks and a move was 'close'.
Lo and behold, Cody Gakpo signed for Liverpool on Boxing Day of 2022 and suited up for his debut for the Reds on 14th January 2023 in a 3-0 loss away at Brighton.
Gakpo goes on to talk about Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League title this season and the difference in Arne Slot's football to Jurgen Klopp's, incluhow the club have made such a seamless transition.
