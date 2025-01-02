AC Milan Preparing January Offer For Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
According to a report, AC Milan are preparing an offer for out-of-favour Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.
READ MORE: Liverpool Tell Real Madrid Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Not For Sale In January After Rejecting First Offer
Despite some promising spells, the 25-year-old has been unconvincing since his blockbuster €85million move in the summer of 2022.
It was hoped that he would be given a new lease of life under Arne Slot at Anfield, but with just four goals in 23 appearances this season, he appears to have fallen below Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in the pecking order for the central striker role.
READ MORE: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Real Madrid Summer Target
Fichajes are reporting that the Rossoneri are planning to make a move for the Uruguayan in January on loan with an option to buy next summer.
READ MORE: Barcelona Keeping Tabs On Liverpool Star's Contract Situation Ahead Of Potential Move
The outlet claims that the purchase option in six months could reach as much as €55million and that the hierarchy at Liverpool are 'open to offloading' Nunez.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
As to whether a January move is feasible with the Reds in the hunt for major trophies remains to be seen. It does feel that time is running out for the striker at Liverpool, though, and a move may be best for all parties, especially if a substantial fee can be agreed.