Al Hilal Ready To Offer Mohamed Salah Big Money Contract In Bid To Replace Neymar Jr.
Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after Liverpool rejected a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad in September 2023. Salah's future is still up in the air as he has yet to extend his current deal at Anfield.
Reports emerged that an agreement is getting closer between the forward and the Reds, but the 32-year-old downplayed those suggestions.
"So far, yes [I believe this is my last season]. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see," Salah told Sky Sports.
"The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract?
"Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do."
Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season and can discuss a free transfer with non-English clubs along with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold has been outstanding this season for Arne Slot's side.
The Egypt international has propelled Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings. He has banged in 21 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.
Saudi champions Al Hilal are looking for a replacement for Neymar who is set to leave the club in the summer following his persistent physical struggles and Salah has been identified as a perfect fit for the club.
According to Sky Sports, Al Hilal are ready to offer Salah a lucrative contract if he wants to leave Europe and play in Saudi Arabia. Salah is one of Liverpool's all-time greatest players following his impressive goal-scoring exploits.
He has bagged 232 goals in 378 games for the Reds since joining from Serie A side AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and won eight trophies so far including the Premier League and Champions League.
