Arsenal Pursuing Deal To Sign Liverpool Target Martin Zubimendi Next Summer
Liverpool are set to miss out on long-term transfer target Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad with Arsenal in pole position to complete the move ahead of the summer transfer window.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Emile Heskey On The Outlook For Darwin Nunez At Liverpool, Mohamed Salah & More
The Reds were willing to trigger the €60million (£50.1million) release clause written into Zubimendi's contract with the La Liga side. However, the 25-year-old made a last-minute U-turn on the move and opted to stay with his boyhood club.
The Spain international, who is a product of Real Sociedad’s academy has racked up 210 appearances for the club since his debut in 2019. He is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, having helped Spain clinch the Euro 2024 in July.
Alongside Liverpool, Manchester City are also interested in signing Zubimendi as a replacement for the injured Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. Speaking about why he turned a move to Liverpool, he told El Diario Vasco: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned.
“I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me But I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.”
READ MORE: Liverpool Turn Down £70m Bid For Darwin Nunez From Saudi Pro League Side Al-Hilal
“I don’t believe in “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.
“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project,” he added. "I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take.
"It wasn’t that hard of a decision.” There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me. And that was staying.”
READ MORE: Liverpool In Germany To Seal Transfer Of Forward Stefanos Tzimas From FC Nurnberg
According to The Athletic, Arsenal are pursuing a deal to sign Zubimendi from next summer. The report claims that the transfer of the midfielder has been worked on for a considerable time.
Mikel Arteta is believed to be the key driver behind a pursuit that was reinvigorated in the process of negotiating with Real Sociedad for the signing of Mikel Merino in August. Merino moved to the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth €33.5million (£28.4m) alongside €5million in variables.
With both Thomas Partey and Jorginho's contracts expiring at the end of the season, the Gunners have acted quickly to strengthen their midfield options.
READ MORE:Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo