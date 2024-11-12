Barcelona Shortlist Mohamed Salah, Nico Williams, Rafael Leao, Leroy Sane & Kvaratskhelia to Become New Star Player
Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with Nike to be their kit manufacturer for the next 14 years, seeing the La Liga side earning around €1.7billion.
Due to this deal, the Cataloanian side have been heavily linked with a lot of players recently, ahead of a potential rebuild next season.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been rumoured to be a main target at the Nou Camp and Hansi Flick's side could be targetting another Premier League key player.
According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, via Managing Barcelona on X, the Catalonian side have shortlisted five players to become their next 'star player'.
The first name on their list is Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who they tried to sign last summer but due to financial issues, they could not afford the transfer fee and wages.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao is also an option for the Catalonian side and reports that he wants a move away from Italy add even more fuel to a potential transfer to Barcelona.
Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane are also said to be options for Flick's side.
The final name on Barca's list is arguably the best player in the world on current form, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian would not cost the Spanish side when it comes to a transfer fee due to him being out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season.
However, if the 32-year-old does leave Merseyside, it is likely Saudi Arabian clubs will be pushing hard to sign him and the signing-on fee Salah would receive could be an extraordinary amount, something Barcelona might struggle to afford.
Liverpool would also be very naive to let the Egyptian captain leave, especially considering the current form he is playing at.