Liverpool & Arsenal On Alert As Martin Zubimendi 'Aims To Leave' Real Sociedad In January - Report
According to a report, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has decided to leave the club and could do so in January, putting both Liverpool and Arsenal on high alert.
New Liverpool Sporting Director Richard Hughes thought he had struck a deal to bring the 25-year-old to Anfield in the summer, but the player appeared to back out at the last minute, instead opting to stay with the txuri-urdin.
However, recent reports have suggested that Liverpool's hierarchy, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal, still have an interest in the Spanish international.
Todofichajes are now reporting that Zubimendi 'aims to leave' with Sociedad understood to be resigned to losing their star player at the start of next year or next summer at the latest.
It is also mentioned that the La Liga club are hopeful that they will receive the full €60million release clause for him, which can be reinvested in a top-level player who can go straight into the starting XI.
The report also suggests that Liverpool now believe that they need to complete a deal for the midfielder in January, with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta also interested and having built a relationship with the Spanish club during the negotiations for Mikel Merino.
More Liverpool News:
Liverpool, Arsenal & Tottenham Set Sights On Real Madrid Star
Liverpool Considering Move For Ligue 1 Rising Star Ahead Of January Transfer Window
Liverpool Hold Positive Talks With Mohamed Salah's Agent Ramy Abbas Over New Deal
Liverpool Opt Against Making Bundesliga Star Leading Target To Replace Mohamed Salah