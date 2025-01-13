Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo
According to a report, Liverpool could consider using one of their highly rated youngsters as part of a swap deal for in-form Bournemouth attacker, Antoine Semenyo.
The Ghana international is enjoying another excellent season for the Cherries and has scored six goals and provided three assists in 21 games across all competitions.
Semenyo's form since his move from Bristol City in a deal worth £9million in January 2023 has not gone unnoticed with many potential suitors now rumoured to be looking at him.
According to The Northern Echo, Liverpool are one of the teams who are interested in the 25-year-old, a player the hierarchy at Bournemouth values at £50million.
The outlet claims, however, that Liverpool could try to use Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, as part of a deal for Semenyo.
Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have also shown an interest in the Scotland international and were reported to have had bids of around £15million turned down for him.
Doak is also enjoying an outstanding season for Michael Carrick's team but Liverpool could sell the winger as part of a break clause in the agreement that took him to the Riverside.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Whilst the sale of the 19-year-old would not be a surprise, a move for another forward like Semenyo would be, with Liverpool already well-stacked in that position.