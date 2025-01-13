Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League and is being linked with a move to Anfield

Neil Andrew

Premier League Football, AFC Bournemouth versus Brighton and Hove Albion; Semenyo of Bournemouth crosses into the Brighton box
Premier League Football, AFC Bournemouth versus Brighton and Hove Albion; Semenyo of Bournemouth crosses into the Brighton box / IMAGO / Action Plus

According to a report, Liverpool could consider using one of their highly rated youngsters as part of a swap deal for in-form Bournemouth attacker, Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international is enjoying another excellent season for the Cherries and has scored six goals and provided three assists in 21 games across all competitions.

Milos Kerkez of AFC Bournemouth on the attack with Antoine Semenyo during the Premier League match
Milos Kerkez of AFC Bournemouth on the attack with Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Semenyo's form since his move from Bristol City in a deal worth £9million in January 2023 has not gone unnoticed with many potential suitors now rumoured to be looking at him.

According to The Northern Echo, Liverpool are one of the teams who are interested in the 25-year-old, a player the hierarchy at Bournemouth values at £50million.

The outlet claims, however, that Liverpool could try to use Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, as part of a deal for Semenyo.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have also shown an interest in the Scotland international and were reported to have had bids of around £15million turned down for him.

Ben Doak
Ben Doak in action for Middlesbrough / IMAGO / Focus Images

Doak is also enjoying an outstanding season for Michael Carrick's team but Liverpool could sell the winger as part of a break clause in the agreement that took him to the Riverside.

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

Whilst the sale of the 19-year-old would not be a surprise, a move for another forward like Semenyo would be, with Liverpool already well-stacked in that position.

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

