Liverpool In Germany To Seal Transfer Of Forward Stefanos Tzimas From FC Nurnberg
Liverpool are preparing for a huge encounter with third-placed Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday night at the City Ground, however, off the pitch, things might be heating up in the January transfer window.
READ MORE: Liverpool Turn Down £70m Bid For Darwin Nunez From Saudi Pro League Side Al-Hilal
Reports emerged on Monday claiming that the Reds have rejected a verbal offer in the region of £70million for Darwin Nunez from Al-Hilal. The report claims the Reds value their striker at closer to the £85million mark.
Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for FC Nurnberg star Stefanos Tzimas, who has been impressive during his loan stint at FC Nurnberg. The 19-year-old has contributed eight goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.
Premier League rivals Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in the Greek forward. The Reds have reportedly met with Tzimas' agent and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.
READ MORE: Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo
Tzimas already dreams of playing in the Premier League and would be open to a move to Anfield to join fellow Greek international Kostas Tsimikas.
"Yes, you could say that. The Premier League is also my dream league. But at the moment I am enjoying life in beautiful Nuremberg," he told Kicker.
Liverpool are ramping up their efforts to sign Tzimas in the transfer window and according to Anfield Watch, the club's chief scout, Barry Hunter, is currently in Germany to discuss details of a potential transfer after successful talks with Tzimas' representatives were held last week.
READ MORE: Liverpool Commence Transfer Talks With FC Nürnberg Over Striker Stefanos Tzimas - Price Revealed
It is believed Hunter will help negotiations as Liverpool look to wrap up a deal for the teenager with several clubs interested in signing the highly-rated forward. Arne Slot's side are convinced Tzimas has huge potential and could become of one the best forwards in the world.
The report claims that Tzimas' arrival could hinge on Liverpool being able to sell Darwin Nunez this month. It is said that interested parties will return with fresh bids for Nunez who has four goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.
The 25-year-old has failed to nail down a starting berth under Arne Slot with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz preferred ahead of him this season.
READ MORE: Liverpool Star Set To Join Scottish Premiership Side Kilmarnock On Loan For Rest Of Season