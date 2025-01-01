Liverpool Have Been Watching Premier League Duo In 2024 Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Stalemate
Liverpool continue to negotiate with Mohamed Salah's representatives as they try and strike a deal to extend his stay at Anfield.
Despite the Egyptian's fantastic form this season, he admitted that an end to the stalemate over his contract was not close after the 5-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.
The 32-year-old has indicated he is keen to stay at Liverpool, but with the January transfer window now open and with him into the final six months of his contract, he can officially talk to overseas clubs about a free transfer next summer and sign a pre-contract agreement.
With no breakthrough as of yet, the Anfield hierarchy will need to prepare contingency plans for the unthinkable scenario that the in-form striker departs at the end of the season.
According to Lyall Thomas, Liverpool have been watching Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth closely in 2024, who would both offer a solution on the right side of the attack.
The news editor for Sky Sports News has played down the speculation linking the Reds with a move for Salah's international teammate, Omar Marmoush, however, claiming that reports of their interest 'have been quashed by Merseyside sources'.