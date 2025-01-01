Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Have Been Watching Premier League Duo In 2024 Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Stalemate

The 32-year-old has been in scintillating form this season but is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield

Neil Andrew

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool
Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham and Liverpool

Liverpool continue to negotiate with Mohamed Salah's representatives as they try and strike a deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

Despite the Egyptian's fantastic form this season, he admitted that an end to the stalemate over his contract was not close after the 5-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool against West Ham

The 32-year-old has indicated he is keen to stay at Liverpool, but with the January transfer window now open and with him into the final six months of his contract, he can officially talk to overseas clubs about a free transfer next summer and sign a pre-contract agreement.

With no breakthrough as of yet, the Anfield hierarchy will need to prepare contingency plans for the unthinkable scenario that the in-form striker departs at the end of the season.

According to Lyall Thomas, Liverpool have been watching Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth closely in 2024, who would both offer a solution on the right side of the attack.

Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga
Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt vs VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga

The news editor for Sky Sports News has played down the speculation linking the Reds with a move for Salah's international teammate, Omar Marmoush, however, claiming that reports of their interest 'have been quashed by Merseyside sources'.

