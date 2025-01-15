Liverpool In 'Pole Position' To Beat Manchester City & Manchester United To Bournemouth Left-Back Milos Kerkez
According to a report, Liverpool will hold off rivals, Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
The Reds appear to be in the market for Andy Robertson's successor as the Scotland captain continues to struggle to regain the form that made him such a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's winning machine.
Kerkez has impressed since signing for the Cherries in the summer of 2023 when he was brought to the Vitality by new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes.
Dominik Szoboszlai's international teammate has been linked with a move to the Merseyside club and their Manchester rivals but according to the The iPaper, he favours a move to Anfield with the Hughes link proving crucial.
The outlet also claims that whilst Liverpool are 'planning to gazump rivals' in the race for the 21-year-old, a deal will not happen in January with the Bournemouth hierarchy only looking to do business in the summer for around £50million.
Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is mentioned as a possible alternative to Kerkez if Liverpool cannot get a deal over the line.