Liverpool Interested In PSG Striker With Player Set To Leave Ligue 1 Club In Winter Transfer Market
The first summer transfer window under new Head Coach at Liverpool, Arne Slot, was a relatively quiet one, with most of the focus on outgoings.
It was clear that the Dutchman wanted to take his time and assess the squad at his disposal that had been left behind by his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, and ultimately, that meant only Federico Chiesa was brought in from Juventus.
Giorgi Marmardashvili was also signed from Valencia but then immediately loaned back to the La Liga outfit with Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher in control of the goalkeeping spots at Anfield.
Despite the lack of summer activity, Liverpool have been impressive under Slot and top both the Premier League and Champions League tables, and there is a real feeling that it could be a special season at the club.
As a result, the Anfield hierarchy might decide to give the Dutchman some additional assistance in the quest for major trophies when the transfer window opens.
Sky Sports in Germany are reporting that one name that could be on the radar for January is PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.
The 26-year-old has struggled in Paris since his €95million move from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023 and has scored just 11 goals in his 54 appearances.
According to the outlet, the World Cup winner will leave in January with interest from the Bundesliga from RB Leipzig and the Premier League, 'especially Liverpool'.
It is also reported that the forward could leave on loan initially with an option or obligation to buy him as part of the agreement.