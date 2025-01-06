Liverpool & Manchester City To Battle It Out For Real Madrid Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni
According to a report, Liverpool and Manchester City are set to fight it out for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool thought they were closing in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old in the summer of 2022 but lost out to the La Liga giants when they agreed a €80million transfer with Monaco for the midfielder.
Reports of late, however, have suggested that Tchouameni may be falling out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be moved on.
Fichajes are reporting that Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on the France international with both Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola looking to bolster their options in midfield.
The Spanish outlet claims the Anfield hierarchy are willing to offer a €50million package for Tchouameni and are keen to secure the signing as soon as possible so they do not risk losing out to another potential suitor.