Liverpool’s January Transfer Approach For Dutch Serie A Center-Back Rejected
Liverpool have been without Joe Gomez since his hamstring injury in the 5-0 win against West Ham at the end of December. This news came on the back of Ibrahima Konaté’s injury, who was still unavailable for the Reds.
When Jarell Quansah was substituted in the 30th minute in their first-leg League Cup semifinal match against Tottenham, Konaté had just come into the fold.
Luckily for Liverpool, Quansah was only taken off because of illness. He played the full 90 minutes for the Reds in their FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley.
Understandably, Liverpool supporters might be cautious about an injury crisis after seeing it in previous seasons.
According to a 1000 Cuori Rossoblu article, Liverpool have already tried to strengthen their squad this January. The player Liverpool made an attempt for was Bologna FC’s 26-year-old center-back Sam Beukema.
In the press conference before Liverpool’s Champions League match against Bologna, Head Coach Arne Slot discussed his time at Feyenoord, when the club tried to sign center-back Beukema.
Slot looks to have made another attempt to sign the Dutch defender but have been rejected by Bologna.
1000 Cuori Rossoblu reported that the message from the Serie A side was clear: ‘In January, the big pieces do not move from Casteldebole.’
While Liverpool’s interest in Beukema seems to have been rejected, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will make another approach or look elsewhere for reinforcements this January.