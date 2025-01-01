PSG 'Very Keen To Sign' Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah - Details of Ligue 1 Club's Huge Offer Revealed
According to Romain Collet Gaudin, PSG are 'very keen to sign' Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the stalemate over his contract rumbles on.
Whilst the Egyptian has hinted he wants to extend his stay at Anfield, he admitted on Sunday that the two parties were still 'far away' from reaching an agreement.
With the January transfer window now open and with the 32-year-old into the final six months of his current deal, he can discuss details regarding a potential free transfer next summer and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.
As the standoff at Anfield continues, Eurosport journalist Gaudin claims that PSG are offering Salah a three-year contract with a salary of €500,000 per week.
He also suggests that eclipses Liverpool's offer, which is on slightly less favourable terms of €400,000 per week over two years.
Reports have suggested that chiefs at the Merseyside club remain relaxed even though Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah have all entered the final six months of their contracts and can freely speak to potential suitors.
Supporters will be hoping that there is a swift resolution to ensure that off-the-field matters do not impact the fantastic progress being made on the pitch under Arne Slot.