PSG 'Would Have Priority' Over Juventus & Saudi Pro League Clubs In Race To Sign Mohamed Salah
As speculation continues to rumble regarding Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool, a report has emerged suggesting that PSG would appear to be the frontrunners to sign him should he depart Anfield next summer.
The Egyptian has started the new season in spectacular fashion and has already registered 13 goals and 11 assists in just 20 matches, which have helped Liverpool open up a nine-point lead in the Premier League and to the top of the UEFA Champions League table.
Despite his telling contributions under new Head Coach Arne Slot, there has not been a breakthrough in negotiations to extend the 32-year-old's current deal at the club.
A report from The Athletic today has suggested that Salah is open to a one-year extension, which would see him through to the summer of 2026, but also that he is growing frustrated with the Liverpool hierarchy over their approach to discussions.
As Reds fans prepare themselves for the worst-case scenario that their talisman departs, Calciomercato (via Foot Italia) are reporting interest in him from Juventus, PSG and the Saudi Pro League.
The Italian outlet claims that whilst interest from the Old Lady is unconfirmed, there have been talks with the Ligue 1 giants who would have 'priority over its competitors' in the race to sign Salah.
The next four weeks will be pivotal in deciding the future of the brilliant forward as from the 1st of January, he will be free to discuss a potential transfer with overseas clubs, with the onus therefore on chiefs at Liverpool to find a resolution before then.
