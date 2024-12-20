Real Madrid 'Increasingly Confident' of Signing Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Contract Length Revealed
According to a report, Real Madrid are 'increasingly confident' of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer next summer.
The 26-year-old's contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season, and as of yet, there does not appear to have been any serious breakthrough in negotiations to extend that deal.
Reds fans are getting nervous as the right-back, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all about to enter the final six months of their contracts and can talk to overseas clubs about a transfer next summer from the start of January.
Caught Offside are reporting that sources have told them that the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu are 'increasingly confident' of convincing Alexander-Arnold to team up with his international teammate Jude Bellingham next season.
The outlet also suggests that both Liverpool and Los Blancos have offered the defender four-year contracts with an option for a fifth year.
As each day passes, the risk that Liverpool could lose Alexander-Arnold for nothing increases.
The player has been clear throughout, however, that he would not allow the negotiations to play out in public, so there is still hope, despite reports to the contrary, that he will extend his stay at Anfield.