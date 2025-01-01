Real Madrid Preparing €25m Bid For Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
There is plenty of speculation regarding the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold, alongside Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, has now entered the final six months of his contract which is set to expire at the end of the season.
With the January transfer window officially opened, the trio are now able to speak to clubs outside England about signing a pre-contract agreement. Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the Reds vice-captain and recently made their move to sign Alexander-Arnold.
However, the Reds rejected the offer from Real Madrid for the Englishman. With Liverpool in pole position to win the Premier League in Arne Slot's first season as the club's head coach, they are not interested in losing any player in January.
The Reds are also at the summit of the Champions League standings and have reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals where they will take on Tottenham Hotspur later this month.
Arne Slot recently confirmed that Liverpool are in "constant talks" with Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold as uncertainty over the trio's long-term futures continues.
"If we would then it's probably not the moment to tell you now," Slot said ahead Liverpool's clash with West Ham.
"In general, I don't talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise I was the one to announce that one of them have extended.
"It's clear that from Jan 1., maybe for you guys, things change a lot but they are in constant talks with the club and let's wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy."
According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Real Madrid are willing to offer between €20m and €25m to Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold in January. Carlo Ancelotti's side are keen on bringing the Liverpool academy graduate to Spain as he is seen as a perfect replacement for the injured Dani Carvajal.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier disclosed that Real Madrid remain 'fully focused' on Trent Alexander-Arnold's deal as formal talks are expected in January. Madrid will now allowed to speak with the player ahead of a potential switch in the summer.
