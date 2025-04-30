BBC Reporter Believes Arsenal Lack Major Trait PSG Displayed in First Leg Win
PSG are heading back to the French capital with a one-goal advantage after grinding out a 1–0 win over Arsenal on Tuesday night in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal at Emirates Stadium.
The Ligue 1 side struck early, with Ousmane Dembele finishing off a move he started in the fourth minute to put PSG in front. Arsenal thought they had equalized later in the match, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review, giving PSG the upper hand going into next week’s return leg in Paris.
Following PSG's win in North London, BBC Radio 5 Live chief football correspondent John Murray highlighted one key trait that the capital club have that Arsenal lack in this competition (via BBC).
I do think experience in this competition does count. PSG were in the semi-finals last season, they lost both legs 1-0 to Dortmund.- John Murray
Despite the Parisians' young team, most of these players had a long run in the Champions League last season. As a result, they can draw from the learning experience they know didn't work last year against Borussia Dortmund. While the Gunners player in a more demanding league, being this far in the competition is new ground for a majority of the players.
This is new for Arsenal. Quarter-finals last season so they went far in the competition but to be at this level for the first time, for this group of players, first time for 16 years, I think it does make a difference.- John Murray
PSG aren't through the Champions League final yet but they have 90 minutes and the home crowd behind them next week to ensure that they indeed learn from any mistakes they made last year against Dortmund.
