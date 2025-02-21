Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Reacts To Drawing PSG In The UEFA Champions League
PSG is set to play Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Parisians beat Brest (10-0 on aggregate) in the knockout stage play-offs.
The first leg at Parc des Princes is on March 4 or 5, with the second leg at Anfield taking place a week later.
MORE: Luis Enrique Has A Preferred Choice Of Opposition For PSG In The Champions League
Liverpool is leading the Premier League, and PSG is doing the same in Ligue 1 with an unbeaten run. The Reds' boss, Arne Slot, has now reacted to drawing PSG.
Slot told the media (via Liverpool):
At this stage of the competition, the quality of opponent is only going to be of a very high standard and in PSG we have drawn a team and a club with real European pedigree.- Arne Slot
He added:
They qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in style earlier this week with a big win against Brest and they had some really good results in the league phase, defeating Stuttgart, Manchester City, Girona and Salzburg.- Arne Slot
Slot continued:
As is the case with ourselves, PSG are top of their domestic league and are enjoying a long unbeaten run. This tells us all that we need to know about the challenge that we will face but it is also a challenge that we will look forward to, knowing that we also fully deserve to be in the last 16.- Arne Slot
Slot further said:
Of course, our immediate focus is on our upcoming Premier League fixtures, starting with Manchester City on Sunday, but we will be doing everything we can to ensure that we are in the best possible shape when the Champions League resumes.- Arne Slot
PSG and Liverpool met in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19. Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield, while the Parisians recorded a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes.
