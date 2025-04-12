Prince William Speaks Highly Of Vitinha’s Growth At PSG Since Wolves Spell
Vitinha has been one of Paris Saint-Germain's top players over the last two seasons, but perhaps the midfielder didn't expect royalty to gush over his form.
Prince William is an Aston Villa supporter, but just because his team is in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against PSG, it doesn't mean the Prince of Wales can't provide nonbiased punditry.
Before Wednesday’s clash between Aston Villa and PSG, William joined TNT Sports to share his thoughts on the matchup and his love for Villa—but he also made sure to highlight Vitinha and the growth the player has experienced over the last few years (via The Athletic).
Vitinha in the midfield, I’ve been really impressed by. Apparently, he was at Wolves two or three years ago maybe, and he could hardly get a game, and now look at him.- Prince William
It was a challenging night for William, who was at the Parc des Princes, to take in the first-leg contest. Aston Villa opened up the scoring against the Parisians, but it was all downhill after that goal from Morgan Rogers.
PSG would score three unanswered goals courtesy of Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Nuno Mendes as the Ligue 1 side are taking a 3-1 aggregate lead to Villa Park for next week's second leg.
