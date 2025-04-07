Rio Ferdinand Reveals Why PSG Are the Favorites to Win the UEFA Champions League
The UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage is upon us and PSG will play Aston Villa in the last eight of the competition. The Parisians defeated Liverpool via penalties in the Round of 16.
Luis Enrique's side were dominant in both legs of the tie. Domestically, they are flying high and have already won the Ligue 1 by staying unbeaten. PSG are also in the French Cup final.
Rio Ferdinand has now picked PSG as his favorite to win the UCL this season. Ferdinand claimed Real Madrid were initially his pick but PSG's performance against Liverpool changed his mind.
Speaking on TNT Sports, the Manchester United legend said:
I think before a ball was kicked, I would have said Real Madrid, but seeing these knockout games, and the way PSG played Liverpool, and there was a big distance between the teams, especially in the first game, I’m going to go for PSG.- Rio Ferdinand
Ferdinand added:
It’s the first time I’ve looked at them seriously, and thought they’ve really, genuinely got the players, and the team, to beat any team in the competition. So I’m going to go for PSG.- Rio Ferdinand
PSG lost Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window as the Frenchman moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer. However, Ousmane Dembele has been simply exceptional this season. The likes of Bradley Barcola, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and more are putting in shifts across all areas of the pitch, making Enrique's side look like a super team.
