Bradley Barcola Has Impressive Opinion Regarding PSG's 4-1 Win Over Lille
PSG extended its lead at the top of the league standings, beating Lille 4-1 at the Parc des Princes yesterday.
The Parisians scored four first-half goals, which could have been much more. The home team played some sparkling soccer, looking on a much superior level to the visitors.
MORE: Lille 1-4 PSG: Parisians' Four First-Half Goals Secure Emphatic Win Over Lille
Forward Bradley Barcola spoke to PSG TV after the game and made an interesting comment about the first-half performance.
I think it was our best first half of the year. I still have to analyse it, but for me it's very positive to have a team with this mentality at the moment.- Bradley Barcola
Barcola opened the scoring after just six minutes, with Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue adding further goals before 40 minutes.
PSG eased off in the second half, which Barcola explained was normal with such a big game on the horizon.
I think it's normal to relax a bit when you have a first half like that. It's a match with a tighter, more competitive second half, but that's normal because everyone's thinking about the Champions League match. I think we're arriving ready. We need to rest but I'm very happy.- Bradley Barcola
PSG faces Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. They enter the game in fabulous form, winning its last 11 games in all competitions.
