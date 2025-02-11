Brest 0-3 PSG: Full Match Highlights As Ousmane Dembele Shines Again
PSG made a statement in their all-French UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoff clash. They managed a 3-0 away win in the first leg, with Ousmane Dembele once again the star of the show finding the back of the net twice.
Vitinha opened the scoring for the Parisians with a 21st-minute penalty with Dembele scoring his first right at the end of the first half, netting in the 45th minute.
Dembele's second was a spectacular effort. After some good build-up play, he scrambled through the Brest penalty area before finding a right-footed finish in the 66th minute. Dembele has now scored 14 goals in eight matches this year.
PSG put one foot through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League courtesy of their convincing win. The second leg at Parc des Princes will take place on February 19.
Brest vs PSG: Full Match Highlights
United States
United Kingdom / ROW
PSG have a Ligue 1 game against Toulouse coming up next on February 15. Luis Enrique's side have shown spectacular domestic form this season. They are unbeaten in the league and have managed 53 points from 21 matches.
The Parisians lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by ten points at the moment.
Overall, the season is shaping up nicely for the Parisians. Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, has now scored 23 goals in 28 appearances across competitions and has managed six goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances so far this campaign.
