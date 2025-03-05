Full Match Highlights of PSG’s 1-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in the Champions League
PSG hosted Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The game remained all square for the majority.
Premier League leaders Liverpool, though, ran away with a late winner. Darwin Nunez set Harvey Elliott up after goalkeeper Allisson had played a long ball.
The youngster found the back of the net with a calmly taken left-footed finish. Gianluigi Donnarumma had no answer to the 87th-minute goal.
PSG were clearly the better side throughout the game. Luis Enrique's team had a stunning 71% possession and 10 shots on target. However, they couldn't find the back of the net to show for their effort.
As for Liverpool, Arne Slot's team managed only one shot on target and scored from it. They completed only 295 passes compared to PSG's 694. All the effort, though, went in vain as Liverpool scored a late winner against the run of play.
PSG vs Liverpool: Highlights
United States
United Kingdom
PSG will return to action on March 8, taking on Rennes in a Ligue 1 away clash. They are unbeaten in the league and have scored 62 points from 24 matches. The Parisians hold a 13-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.
Meanwhile, the second leg at Anfield for the Champions League Round of 16 will take place on March 11. The Parisians need to mount a comeback. Otherwise, they'll see yet another UEFA Champions League campaign end in disappointment. Considering their performance in the first leg, Enrique's side can't be ruled out by any means.
