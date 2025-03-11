PSG

Liverpool vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineups For Champions League Clash

Luis Enrique has named his side to play Liverpool at Anfield this evening.

Joe Rusling

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has named his starting XI, which will be tasked with overturning Liverpool's one-goal lead at Anfield today.

PSG faces a massive uphill battle to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, with either Aston Villa or Club Brugge waiting in the next stage.

Enrique made wholesale changes during the weekend's 4-1 victory against Stade Rennais to keep his players fresh for this contest with Liverpool. The Spanish manager can take much confidence from last week's performance against the Premier League leaders, dominating most of the first leg.

Here is the team Luís Enrique has gone with:

PSG Starting Lineup vs Liverpool

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2. Achraf Hakimi

5. Marquinhos (C)

51. Pacho

25. Nuno Mendes

87. João Neves

17. Vitinha

8. Fabian Ruiz

29. Bradley Barcola

10. Ousmane Dembélé,

7. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

