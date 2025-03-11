Liverpool vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineups For Champions League Clash
PSG head coach Luis Enrique has named his starting XI, which will be tasked with overturning Liverpool's one-goal lead at Anfield today.
PSG faces a massive uphill battle to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, with either Aston Villa or Club Brugge waiting in the next stage.
Enrique made wholesale changes during the weekend's 4-1 victory against Stade Rennais to keep his players fresh for this contest with Liverpool. The Spanish manager can take much confidence from last week's performance against the Premier League leaders, dominating most of the first leg.
Here is the team Luís Enrique has gone with:
PSG Starting Lineup vs Liverpool
99. Gianluigi Donnarumma
2. Achraf Hakimi
5. Marquinhos (C)
51. Pacho
25. Nuno Mendes
87. João Neves
17. Vitinha
8. Fabian Ruiz
29. Bradley Barcola
10. Ousmane Dembélé,
7. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
